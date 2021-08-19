Free smartphones for 1 crore youth, 28% DA hike for employees in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

In a major development for Uttar Pradesh government employees, CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that after Centre's instructions, the Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees will be hiked to 28% in the state as well with effect from July this year. Besides, it has been decided to increase the

CM Yogi said, "After the instructions of the Center, the dearness allowance of government employees has been increased by 28 percent in the state too. This increase will come into effect from July this year. Along with this, it has also been decided to increase the pay of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Speaking in the UP Assembly, the CM also announced that 1 crore students in the state will be given smartphones or tablets for studying.

"A scheme worth Rs 3,000 crore has been started for skill development among the youth. 1 crore students selected in this scheme will be given smartphones or tablets for studies. Along with this, allowances will also be given to them for preparing for competitive examinations at least 3 times," the CM announced. He added that soon funds will be released for the welfare of lawyers also.

Yogi also targeted the people who are praising the Taliban for its occupation of Afghanistan. He said that some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban and their faces should be exposed.

"After the occupation of Afghanistan, some people are supporting the Taliban. The whole world is watching what cruelty is being done to women and children there. Despite this, some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. The faces of all these should be exposed to the world," he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the per capita income in the state had almost doubled in the past five years. He also announced that the property seized from gangsters and mafia would be used to build houses for the poor and Dalits.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die on Thursday, ahead of its scheduled conclusion on August 24.