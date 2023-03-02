Free ration distribution for ration card holders to begin before Holi, check details

The Free Ration Scheme 2023 is a lifeline for the poor across India. With the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the government is providing free ration to over 80 crore people in the country until December 2023. The good news is that all ration card holders will receive free ration before Holi 2023. The government has issued a letter to this effect, announcing that in addition to wheat and rice, millet will also be distributed for free, and sugar will be provided to Antyodaya card holders.

The distribution of free ration (wheat-rice-millet) will commence on March 5, 2023, and will continue until March 20, 2023, in Uttar Pradesh. Eligible household cardholders will receive 5 kg of free ration (2 kg wheat, 2 kg rice, and 1 kg millet) per unit, while Antyodaya card holders will receive 35 kg (14 kg wheat, 20 kg rice, and 1 kg millet) for free. Wheat-rice was already distributed in the previous month.

Antyodaya card holders will also receive 3 kg of sugar during the first three months of this year (January-February and March). The cardholder will have to pay Rs 18 per kg and Rs 54 for 3 kg, and the amount should be paid separately. Ration distribution will be done once a month, and in March, cardholders will receive ration (wheat-rice-millet) for that month.

Unfortunately, the delay in lifting caused the ration to be distributed late in the state. However, the government ensures that under NFSA, free ration will be available to all cardholders across the country until December 2023. The Free Ration Scheme 2023 has been a boon for millions of people, providing them with much-needed relief during these difficult times.

