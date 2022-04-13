Free electricity in Punjab soon? CM Bhagwant Mann ready with 'good news'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after winning the elections with a thumping majority, has been taking several key decisions and announcing new policies for the people of the state in the past month. It is expected that another important decision for Punjab will be announced today.

CM Bhagwant Mann, after conducting a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, said that “good news” will be announced soon for the people of Punjab, giving rise to the speculation that a new policy will be introduced.

Announcing the same, Mann tweeted, “I had a very successful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We will announce good news for the people of Punjab very soon.” Sharing Mann’s tweet, Kejriwal also wrote that “together they will change Delhi, Punjab and the entire country.”

ਸਾਡੇ ਲੀਡਰ ਅਤੇ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਦੇ CM ਅਰਵਿੰਦ ਕੇਜਰੀਵਾਲ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ਼ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧੀਆ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਹੋਈ। ਬਹੁਤ ਜਲਦ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇੱਕ ਚੰਗੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਦੇਵਾਂਗਾ।



हमारे लीडर और दिल्ली के CM अरविंद केजरीवाल जी के साथ बहुत अच्छी मीटिंग हुई। बहुत जल्द पंजाब के लोगों को एक अच्छी ख़बर दूँगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 12, 2022

Kejriwal further added, “People are very upset with the dirty and corrupt ways of political parties. We have to work for people day and night.” This news is giving rise to speculations that a major decision will be passed by CM Mann today, April 13.

The Punjab cabinet, which is set to meet on Wednesday, is expected to pass a major policy for the state today, which is being referred to as “good news.” Though no clear announcements have been made yet, it is expected that the state cabinet will pass the ‘free electricity’ policy for Punjab.

AAP, while campaigning for the Punjab elections in 2022, had promised the people of the state that 300 units of free electricity per month will be given to each household in the state if they win, which is a similar model followed by the party in Delhi.

The AAP and Bhagwant Mann have a list of issues on their agenda for Punjab for their term in power, which includes cracking down on corruption, reducing unemployment, increasing education infrastructure, and overtaking the drug problem in the state.

The “good news for Punjab” is expected to be announced today by CM Bhagwant Mann, after the state cabinet meeting.

