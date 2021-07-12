Free electricity, 10 lakh jobs: SP makes tall promises to woo voters in poll-bound UP

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, political parties have started to woo voters. On Sunday, posters with a promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across Uttar Pradesh were seen outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow.

"Once elected to power, Samajwadi Party in its first cabinet meeting will provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across Uttar Pradesh," the posters read in Hindi.

Lucknow: Posters of Samajwadi Party claiming to provide 10 lakh jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity across UP have been put up outside their party office. Also read Will form alliance with smaller parties, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Visuals from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XtfA9sOazS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2021

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had announced that the party will form an alliance with small political parties for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Referring to the condition of farmers, former Akhilesh had said, "There was no picture of CM Yogi in the BJP's manifesto for the 2017 assembly elections, so he threw it in the dustbin. In the manifesto, BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 but it did not happen. BJP should tell what roadmap it had prepared to fulfill its promise."

When asked about the possibility of joining hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Akhilesh Yadav did not give any direct answer and said that the effort of SP will be to take more and more parties with it.

The assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2022. Due to this, political activities in the state have intensified. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh met Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow last week, fueling political speculations.