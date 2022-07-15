Free COVID-19 booster dose for 18-59 age group from today for next 75 days, know how to avail it

Representational Image

People in the 18-59 age group can get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which begins today. The drive, aimed at boosting the administration of Covid precaution doses, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, the government had said earlier.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government's decision to administer free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens aged above 18 will further India's vaccination coverage and create a healthier country.

So far, less than 1 per cent of the target population of 77.10 crore in the 18-59 age group has been administered the precaution dose. However, 25.84 per cent of the 16.80 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as health care and frontline workers have received the booster dose, according to official sources.

The Union Health Ministry last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months following a recommendation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

To accelerate the pace of vaccination and encourage booster shots, the government initiated the second round of the 'Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0' across states and union territories on June 1. The two-month programme is currently underway.

According to government data, 96 per cent of India's population has been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, while 87 per cent of people have taken both doses. On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

How to register for precautionary dose?

Those eligible for the booster dose can log on to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/ or register themselves on the Aarogya Setu app. Sign in or register for verification by entering the mobile number and OTP.

Registration can be done through: self-registration through an existing account on CoWin of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

Once the registration is complete, update the identity proof under the new category on the CoWin homepage.

The beneficiary can register using their Aadhaar card or other ID cards like EPIC, Passport, Driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card among others.

As soon as you are eligible for the precautionary dose, you will receive an SMS reminding of the same.

Who is eligible?

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed six months after the administration of second dose are eligible for the precautionary/booster dose.

Same vaccine brand as first and second dose

The precautionary dose will be the same as the first and second dose. If you were administered Covaxin, you will get Covaxin booster dose and if you opted for Covishield will get the Covishield dose.