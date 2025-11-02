FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more

The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

Representative Image credit: iStock
The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. With this new scheme, daughters, sisters, and mothers above the age of 12 can now enjoy free rides across the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on X post."The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses," CM Gupta said on X.

"This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women's power," the post further read.

Eligibility criteria 

1. Any female or transgender candidate, with minimum age of 12 years. 

2. The candidate must be a resident of Delhi.

Essential documents required 

1. Aadhar Card 

2. PAN Card 

3. Residence certificate (Must be of Delhi). 

4. Passport size photo 

5. Documents in accordance with bank KYC 

How to apply 

1. Visit the official website of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the link of which is, https://dtc.delhi.gov.in/ 

2. On homepage, click on 'Saheli Smart Card' section. 

3. Click on 'New Registration' or 'Apply for New Saheli Smart Card' 

4. Fill in the required details, as asked. 

5. Complete a self-declaration form

6. Click on 'submit' and make the payment. 

7. Once the payment is successful, you'll get an acknowledgement number or application ID, which can be further used for application tracking purposes. 

With inputs from ANI

