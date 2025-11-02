IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 5 wickets to level series 1-1
'Kanpatti pe Katta': PM Modi's sharp attack at Mahagathbandhan, claims RJD forced Congress at gunpoint to...
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'
Free bus travel for women, transgender community across Delhi: Govt launches 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'; check eligibility, how to apply, and more
After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...
Pune SHOCKER: Two cousins killed, one injured after high speed car crashes into metro station pillar; investigation underway
Swachh Survekshan 2025: THESE are top 10 dirtiest cities of India; Delhi, Mumbai rank at..., check complete list
Sidharth Malhotra reveals his struggle days breakfast that kept him going in Mumbai, 'Main uss samay...'
Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur breaks down over weight struggles; here's how stress and hormones can silently impact your body
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's BIG statement months after Operation Sindoor: 'Rumours that Karachi was attacked...'
INDIA
The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.
The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. With this new scheme, daughters, sisters, and mothers above the age of 12 can now enjoy free rides across the capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on X post."The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses," CM Gupta said on X.
"This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women's power," the post further read.
1. Any female or transgender candidate, with minimum age of 12 years.
2. The candidate must be a resident of Delhi.
1. Aadhar Card
2. PAN Card
3. Residence certificate (Must be of Delhi).
4. Passport size photo
5. Documents in accordance with bank KYC
1. Visit the official website of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the link of which is, https://dtc.delhi.gov.in/
2. On homepage, click on 'Saheli Smart Card' section.
3. Click on 'New Registration' or 'Apply for New Saheli Smart Card'
4. Fill in the required details, as asked.
5. Complete a self-declaration form
6. Click on 'submit' and make the payment.
7. Once the payment is successful, you'll get an acknowledgement number or application ID, which can be further used for application tracking purposes.
With inputs from ANI