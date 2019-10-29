Free bus ride for women in Delhi starts today; Kejriwal calls it 'historic step for women safety'

As promised by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, women will be able to travel for free in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and cluster buses from Tuesday. The free service will start from the occasion of 'Bhaidooj'. This facility will be available in both AC and non-AC buses.

"Congratulations Delhi !!! This is a historic step for women safety and empowerment," Kejriwal tweeted. The official announcement to make bus service free for women was done by CM on Independence Day.

As per a notification by the Delhi government, "Female passengers will travel free in DTC buses (both AC and Non-AC) by issuance of 'Single Journey Free Travel Pass". However, they will have the option to purchase a ticket for the journey'.

As per the plan, conductors will distribute pink tickets having a face value of Rs 10 each to women passengers for free-travel. The government will then reimburse the transporters based on the number of such tickets issued.

There are around 3,700 DTC buses and 1,800 buses under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

The free ride scheme in buses and Delhi Metro trains was announced by Kejriwal in June. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) sought time to implement the scheme.

The Delhi Assembly has also approved a grant of Rs 150 crore for the implementation of the scheme in the metro.

The scheme, however, has come under criticism from the opposition BJP, which has said it was a "desperate bid to buy votes".

After it was announced in June by Kejriwal, BJP's city unit chief Manoj Tiwari had said the chief minister was making such announcements because he was fast losing ground in Delhi.

Delhi is scheduled to go to polls early next year.

(Inputs from PTI)