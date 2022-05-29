Fraudster uses Chandigarh DGP’s name and photo to run Amazon gift card scam

Photo: Twitter @DgpChdPolice

Cybercrimes are on the rise in India with fraudsters using all kinds of techniques to lure people into falling for their traps. In a scam which was revealed by the Director General of Chandigarh Police Parveer Ranjan himself, a fraudster was found to be duping people in the guide of the senior law and order enforcement officer.

Taking to the social media platform Twitter, the senior police officer alerted people of the ongoing scam. The Chandigarh DGP, who has previously served as Special CP Crime in the Delhi Police Force, asked people to report the same to Chandigarh Police’s official cybercrime reporting email address.

“I request all of you to please report this fraudster who is using my name and DP, asking for amazon gift card. Please report at cybercrime-chd@nic.in,” he tweeted. DGP Ranjan also shared a screenshot of the profile, which carried his name and photograph in official uniform as display pic.

I request all of you to please report this fraudster who is using my name and DP, asking for amazon gift card.

Please report at cybercrime-chd@nic.in pic.twitter.com/HaF6Xm8Fj5 May 28, 2022

A probe into the scam has been initiated by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell, it was reported.

READ | WhatsApp payments now offering Rs 35 cashback, here’s how to win reward