Fraud alert: 2 held in UP for duping people of Rs 300 crore claiming to double their money

Two fraudsters claimed that they would double the money of their clients, and duped them of Rs 300 in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Fraud alert: 2 held in UP for duping people of Rs 300 crore claiming to double their money
Representational image

Two people were arrested for duping people of Rs 300 crore on the pretext of doubling their money, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday.

Varanasi Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said Arunesh Sita used to dupe people by claiming that he will double their money in four years, and had also floated a company.

On Saturday night, Sita was arrested by Varanasi Police from Lucknow, while another member of his gang Balchand Chaurasia was arrested from Ballia.

Cases have been registered against the accused in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and other states in addition to those lodged by the Economic Offences Wing of Uttar Pradesh, Ganesh said.

The gang bought land, hotels, restaurants and other properties with the Rs 300 crore and also made films in Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi, Ganesh said.

The team, which has made the arrest, will be awarded Rs 50,000 cash prize, he said.

