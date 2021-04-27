France to supply India with medical aid to meet COVID-19 crisis

Standing in solidarity with India, France will supply India with "substantial medical aid" to help the country tackle a huge second wave of the new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said on Monday. The shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.

The mission will involve shipping by air and sea freight:

*At least eight medical oxygen generators, manufactured by a French SME, each of which can make an Indian hospital autonomous in oxygen supply for approximately 10 years. These oxygen production units are durable installations that can produce medical oxygen from ambient air yearlong. Each unit can uninterruptedly supply a 250-bed hospital. Its oxygen output can fulfil the needs of 15 critically ill COVID patients in an ICU (or 30 patients in the ICU of a conventional hospital) or 150 patients on oxygen therapy in a conventional hospital facility. These oxygen generators also include ramps for filling oxygen cylinders;

*Containers of liquid medical oxygen – 5 being sent in the first instalment – each capable of supplying medical oxygen to up to 10,000 patients per day;

*Specialised medical equipment, notably including 28 ventilators and their consumables, as well as 200 electric syringe pumps.

According to a statement by the French Embassy in New Delhi, "France and India have always stood by each other’s side in difficult times. This solidarity is at the core of our strategic partnership and the friendship between the Indian and the French peoples."