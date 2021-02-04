Home Minister Amit Shah convenes high-level meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, authorities on alert for Feb 6 'Chakka Jam'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday convened a meeting in Parliament House regarding the proposed call for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 (Saturday). Present at the meeting were NSA Ajit Doval, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, among other officials of the Home Ministry.

Farmer unions on Monday (February 1) had announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 (Saturday) when they would block national and state highways for three hours for the repeal of three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (R) president, Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Monday.

"We will block both state highways and national highways for three hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6. We will protest for our demand of complete rollback of farm laws, against the repressive measures being taken across Delhi, and against anti-farmer and pro-corporate budget," he said at a press conference organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted.