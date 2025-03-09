Four contract workers dies of suffocation while cleaning a water tank at an under-contruction building in Mumbai, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported, citing officials. The incident took place near Good Luck Motor Training School in Mumbai's Nagpada.

Meanwhile, a worker has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing a treatment.

As per the report, the deceased have been identified as - Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh (38).

The incident took place around 12:29 p.m. and was reported at 1: 35 p.m. by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. They stated that the workers were suffocated and were rushed to JJ Hospital by the MFB.

However, they were later declared dead by the doctors. An investigation is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI