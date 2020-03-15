Four terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter, identified

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday.

On early Sunday morning, a joint team of CRPF, Army and Anantnag Police's SOG had launched cordon and search operation in Watergam village.

As the security forces tightened the cordon around hiding spot of the terrorists, they fired upon the personnel, triggering an intense gunfight

Police said four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire. While three of them were associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, one is said to be linked with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

They were identified as Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Umar Amin Bhat, Sajjad Ahmed Bhat (LeT) and Gulzar Bhat (HM). Two pistols and a cache of warlike material was recovered.

In another operation, Handwara Police on Saturday captured a terrorist along with an AK rifle at a Naka laid on specific police input.

The apprehended terrorist has been identified as Danish Ahmed Kakroo who hails from Chesty Colony in Baramulla. The initial probe suggests that he had joined Jaish-e-Mohammed only a day prior to his arrest. Weapon and war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorist and further probe is underway.