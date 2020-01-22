Four TDP MLCs stopped from entering Andhra assembly premises, allowed after heated discussion with cops

Four Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council were stopped by the police from entering the premises in Amaravati on Wednesday but were allowed after a heated discussion.

The all-important AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020 for setting up of three capitals was to be discussed by the council.

TDP MLCs Deepak Reddy, Ramakrishna, A Rammohan Rao, Buddha Naga Jagadesweera Rao were forcefully stopped as they were coming to attend the Legislative Council proceedings this afternoon.

Police stopped the vehicles of the MLCs just a few meters from the Assembly premises. They were told by the cops that they were allowed inside as their vehicles did not have MLC stickers.

After some heated argument between the police and MLCs, the members were allowed to go inside.

The legislative council discussed the Decentralisation Bill and decided to send it to the select committee.

Earlier, legislative council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed allowed discussion on the two bills related to three capitals in the House.

The bills were introduced in the House on Tuesday evening, after a delay by a day.

While the first bill is related to the setting up of three capitals, the other legislation is the AP Capital Regional Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020.

The APCRDA (Repeal) Bill proposes setting up of Amaravati Metropolitan Development Authority instead of APCRDA.

The TDP, which enjoys a majority in the Upper House, has proposed three amendments to three capital bills. It also urged the Council Chairman to send the bills to Select Committee which was approved after the discussion.