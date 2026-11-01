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Four stages of Rahul Gandhi's politics? JP Nadda explains 'anarchy model' at Ramlila rally

Former BJP chief JP Nadda has accused Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc of attempting to create unrest with their Ramlila Maidan rally, calling it a 'conspiracy to plunge India into anarchy'.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

Four stages of Rahul Gandhi's politics? JP Nadda explains 'anarchy model' at Ramlila rally
Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of plotting nationwide 'anarchy'. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the INDI Alliance's 'Chalo Delhi' march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1. He described the protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, as an 'orchestrated drama' by 'rejected parties'.

''What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy — in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people—a fact the public understands all too well,'' Nadda said.

JP Nadda outlines four-stage 'anarchy model' against Rahul Gandhi

Nadda also outlined the Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc protest by describing it as a four-stage 'anarchy model'. ''Rahul Gandhi, I wish to explain to the nation today what your model of politics entails: the first stage is spreading lies and rumours; the second is inciting anarchy and chaos on the streets; the third is damaging the nation’s economy; and the fourth is attempting to destabilise an elected government at the behest of foreign powers,'' he added.

Nadda questions timing of INDIA bloc rally, cites Sikh community

Calling it one of the 'darkest stains' in democratic history, Nadda further slammed the Congress party for choosing this specific day for a political rally, calling it insensitive to the Sikh community. ''This drama by Rahul Gandhi on November 1st has four objectives: first, to rub salt into the wounds of our Sikh brothers; second, to orchestrate riots and chaos in Delhi in order to topple a democratically elected government; third, to rob the shopkeepers and traders of Delhi of their earnings during the festive season; and fourth, to bring disrepute to the nation,'' Nadda further said.

'India is not a banana republic': Nadda warns Rahul Gandhi

Warning the Congress leader of pushing an 'agenda of regime change', Nadda said, ''Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully: this is India, not some 'banana republic' where you can incite arson, trigger riots, or push an agenda for 'regime change' whenever you please. Stop dreaming, Rahul Gandhi. India is the world's oldest and most robust democracy.''

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