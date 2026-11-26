Four people were shot dead at a dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday night. Police have registered an FIR and formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the attackers.

Four people were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at a dhaba in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday night. The attackers fled after the shooting, and police have launched an investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rishi Kant confirmed the deaths and said an FIR had been registered. "Last night, some individuals arrived at a dhaba. They were fired upon, resulting in the death of four people. No one is injured,” he said.

Police teams search for attackers

Police have deployed multiple teams to identify those involved and trace their whereabouts. "We have registered an FIR, and the process of identification is underway; the accused will soon be identified and arrested," Rishi Kant said.

Asked whether gang rivalry could have triggered the shooting, the DSP said all possible angles were being examined. “Whether it is a gang war or not is a part of the investigation. We have assigned multiple teams to the case, and we expect to achieve a breakthrough soon. There is no footage available at the moment,” he added.

Delhi Police arrest suspect in separate bar firing case

In a separate incident in Delhi, police arrested a man wanted in connection with a firing at a bar on Panchkuian Road in the Paharganj area. The suspect, identified in the police account as Satyendra alias Sikandar and also referred to as Satinder alias Kanta, was apprehended after an exchange of fire with a police team in Sonia Vihar on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the Central District Police team had been tracking him after the firing at the Paharganj bar. Investigators traced him to Sonia Vihar, which falls under Delhi's North-East District.

Suspect injured during police encounter

When the police team reached the area to arrest him, an exchange of gunfire took place. The suspect suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Delhi Police confirmed that he had been arrested and described him as the prime suspect in the Paharganj bar firing case. The Rohtak shooting and the Delhi firing incident are separate cases, with investigations underway in both cities.