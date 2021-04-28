Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at hospital in Thane, 4 patients die

Four patients died after a fire broke out in a private hospital near Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday (April 28).

The fire broke out in the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra at around 3.40 am, officials said, and has now been brought under control. As many as three fire engines and five ambulances had been rushed to the spot to rescue patients. At least 20 patients were rescued - of which six were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Earlier on Friday, at least 13 people had died after a fire broke out at the ICU of a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. The incident took place at Vijay Vallabh Hospital, officials said.

The fire broke out at 3 am and 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital, Dr Dilip Shah, an official at the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar said.

On April 21, at least 22 people were killed after an oxygen tank leaked in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik.