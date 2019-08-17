Four Pak jawans killed in retaliatory fire

One more Pakistani soldier was killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army after the neighbouring troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the death toll to four. Pakistan resorted to a ceasefire violation on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

According to sources, the ceasefire violations took place in Uri, Rajouri and in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area. The unprovocative firing from the Pakistani side took place on India’s 73rd Independence Day.

India’s response came after Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor accused the Indian Army of “increasing firing along the Line of Control to divert attention from the precarious situation in Jammu and Kashmir”. Ghafoor also claimed that five Indian soldiers were killed and their bunkers were damaged in the firing. The Indian Army categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims.