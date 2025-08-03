Four Indian-origin family members missing in US, found dead in car crash

The four senior citizens were identified as Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), Gita Divan (84) and Asha Divan (85).

An Indian-origin family of four grandparents from New York, who have gone missing on their way to a spiritual site in West Virginia, has reportedly died in a car crash, according to police. The elderly quartet were last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania on July 29, 2025. They were on their way to the Palace of Gold, a Hindu temple around 270 miles from Buffalo, where they reportedly lived.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the four succumbed to a vehicle crash on Saturday night. The vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was located approximately at 9:30 pm, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. The Sheriff's Department said that it took over five hours to reach the scene. Sheriff Mike Dougherty offered condolences to the families while stating that the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Further information will be revealed after the investigation's completion.

The four senior citizens were identified as Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), Gita Divan (84) and Asha Divan (85). They were reported missing almost a week ago. One of the deceased, Dr Kishore Divan, worked in Williamsville, New York. He specialised in anesthesiology, according to his WebMD records. They were on a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania, finally heading into West Virginia.

Earlier, local authorities reported the four went missing and shared surveillance images and vehicle details for search operations. The surveillance footage from the Burger King showed two members of the group entering, and their last known credit card transaction also at the same location. The Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader spotted their vehicle heading south on I-79 at 2:45 pm on Tuesday. The officials reported that their cell-tower pings from the Moundsville and Wheeling area were unable to locate the group after early Wednesday morning.