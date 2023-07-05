Search icon
Four including 3 children killed after truck rams into parked car on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

A trucks rams into a parked car killing four including three children on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:49 PM IST

Four including 3 children killed after truck rams into parked car on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway
Delhi-Jaipur expressway accident | Photo: Pixabay

Four including three children were killed when a truck rammed into a parked car from behind on the Jharsa flyover on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, said police. The incident happened on Tuesday late at night. 

A complaint was lodged by Umesh Pal, a resident of Sahibabad district, Uttar Pradesh. He told police that he along with his family members were going to Bhiwadi from Ghaziabad in a Santro car. One of the tyres of his car got punctured on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The car was being driven by his relative Jonipal. 

"During this, a Tata 407 Canter coming from behind hit the car and also Pushpa Devi (50), Satakshi (32), Pari (2), Renu (27), Charu (11), Aarohi, Yashika, Prisa (2) and Vidansh (3), who were standing on the side. The truck dragged them for a few meters," the complainant told the police.

The accused canter driver later fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. 

"In the accident, I and Jonipal, the car driver, received minor injuries... We took the injured persons to a private hospital for treatment there. Satakshi, Pari, Vidansh and Prisa died during treatment while the remaining are still critical and undergoing treatment," he said.

"A case of negligent driving has been registered against the absconding canter driver at Sector-40 police station of Gurugram. Police are on their task to identify the errant driver on the basis of the canter registration number," said Varun Dahiya, ACP, (crime).

(With inputs from ANI)

