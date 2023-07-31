Headlines

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

The Brij Bhushan camp claims to have the support of 22 of the 25 state units and, after filing nominations, expressed 'confidence' of winning all 15 posts during the WFI elections on August 12.

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Four candidates, including outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Kumar Singh from UP, filed nominations for the post of president amid fanfare at the Olympic Bhawan in Delhi on Monday.

Darshan Lal from the Chandigarh wrestling body filed his nomination for the post of general secretary, while SP Deswal from Uttarakhand filed his nomination for the post of treasurer from the Brij Bhushan camp. The Brij Bhushan camp claims to have the support of 22 of the 25 state units and, after filing nominations, expressed "confidence" of winning all 15 posts during the WFI elections on August 12.

On a day of hectic activity at the Olympic Bhawan, a convoy of nominees and supporters from the Brij Bhushan camp arrived with the "blessings" of the BJP leader, and after extensive paperwork, filed their nominations before former J&K High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar, the Returning Office appointed for the elections. The last date for withdrawing nominations is August 7.

"There are four candidates for the post of president, three for senior vice-president, six for vice-president, three for the post of general secretary, two for treasurer, three for joint secretary and nine for executive members' post. Against 15 posts, 30 persons have applied," said Justice Kumar.

"Tomorrow, we will display the list of all the candidates whose nomination papers are found to be in order. It will be put up on the (WFI) website tomorrow. One lady is there (for the post of president)," he added. The only lady candidate on the WFI executive committee members' list is Anita Sheoran, representing Odisha. Sheoran was one of the witnesses in the alleged sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan.

The Brij Bhushan camp has filed a total of 18 nominations for 15 posts, while candidates from the rival camps left without disclosing which posts they were filing their nominations for. The Brij Bhushan camp nominees and supporters were the first to arrive at the Olympic Bhawan past noon, after the BJP leader held another round of meeting at a five-star hotel before the convoy left to file nominations.

With less than 45 minutes left for the nominations to close -- and after the Brij Bhushan camp had completed their formalities -- a group that included Sheoran, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab (Gujarat representative), Dushyant Sharma (J&K unit) and a few others arrived and left after filing their nominations without speaking to the media.

Brij Bhushan, against whom the country's six top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had levelled charges of sexual harassment and sat in protest at Jantar Mantar, is ineligible to contest as he has completed 12 years as head of the federation -- the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

