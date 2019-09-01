Four family members of former President left out of final NRC list

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeIndia

India

Four family members of former President left out of final NRC list

"We belong to such a renowned family in the country, yet our names were excluded from the NRC. We are feeling humiliated," Sajid Ali Ahmed, a grandnephew of the fifth President, told ANI

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2019, 10:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Four members of the family of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have been excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

"We belong to such a renowned family in the country, yet our names were excluded from the NRC. We are feeling humiliated," Sajid Ali Ahmed, a grandnephew of the fifth President, told ANI on Sunday.

Sajid is the grandson of late Ekramuddin Ahmed, brother of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who died while in office in 1977. Apart from Sajid, his father Giauddin Ahmed, mother Akima and brother Wajid do not figure in the list.
The family members, who live in Rangia area of Kamrup district, had submitted documents to the NRC authority after they were excluded from the draft list that came out in July.

"We were hopeful that our names will appear in the final NRC list. Unfortunately, we have been left out," Sajid said, adding that the family is hopeful of being declared Indian citizens.
Sajid and his mother urged the authority to reconsider their case.

Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published on Saturday. However, those excluded can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard.

"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said.

The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to reunite on screen after 17 years? Fans say ‘Don 3 for sure’

G20 Summit 2023: Banks to remain closed in Delhi from Sept 8-10, details here

September bank holidays: Banks will remain closed for 16 days; check city-wise list here

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Mukesh Ambani may sell more stake of Isha Ambani led Rs 8.2 lakh crore Reliance Retail, preparing for IPO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE