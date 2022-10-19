Four Delhi, UP tourists in car killed in Ladakh; here's what happened

Representational Image

A horrific incident claimed the lives of four people. The tourists travelled to Ladakh where the car crashed into the ditch and killed four passengers. According to PTI news agency, a vehicle fell into a 100 metres deep gorge in Leh on Tuesday. Four people in this vehicle died.

The deceased have been identified as citizens of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the deceased have been named as Delhi residents Mohammad Firoz, Reyaz Ahmed, and Azam Khan, as well as Uttar Pradesh resident Zeeshan Ahmed.

What caused the accident?

The cause of the accident is said to be excessive snowfall. According to police officials, the accident took place at Khardungla Top. It was said that there was a lot of snowfall on Khardungla, due to which the slippery slope had increased a lot. After the accident, the rescue team and the police administration team reached the spot.