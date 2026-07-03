4 deaths in 3 days: Scrutiny over civic lapses as monsoon rains batter Mumbai and Pune

Numerous tragedies have taken place in a matter of just three days as heavy monsoon downpour has once again derailed life in Mumbai and Pune. Four people have lost their lives and serious civic lapses in both the cities have been exposed.

An 11-year-old crushed by a falling tree, a man swept into an open manhole, and a two-year-old drowned in an unsecured rainwater-filled pit. Numerous tragedies have taken place in a matter of just three days as heavy monsoon downpour has once again derailed life in Mumbai and Pune. Four people have lost their lives and serious civic lapses in both the cities have been exposed. The scarier part is that the monsoon has just begun.

On June 30, eleven-year-old Vihan Shrivastav was traveling home in his school bus when an old peepal tree fell onto the vehicle in Chembur East. The child suffered head and abdominal injuries along with multiple fractures. He died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. After the incident raised questions about pre-monsoon tree pruning, civic officials said that pruning had been carried out in the area but suggested that road concreting may have weakened the roots of trees.

Just days after the tragedy, a 55-year-old man fell into an uncovered sewer manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area while walking to work amid heavy rainfall. Reportedly, private civic contractors had removed the manhole cover to clean the storm drain and to install protective internal grilles. But they left the opening totally exposed without any barricades or warning signs. The death sparked widespread outrage and four civic officials were suspended -- an action many said was too little and came too late.

In Mira-Bhayandar area, heavy rainfall and strong winds took another life. A 35-year-old man was riding his motorcycle through the Sadanand Nagar area when a coconut tree uprooted and collapsed onto him. He died in a hospital two days after the incident.

The monsoon catastrophe is not limited to Mumbai alone. In Pune, a two-year-old drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in the Loni Kalbhor area. The pit had reportedly been dug for sewage and stormwater drainage work. Area residents have alleged that the contractor abandoned the work midway and left the pit open without barricading or any warning boards. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The flurry of incidents has once again led to outrage over monsoon preparedness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune, and also raised questions about the effectiveness of annual pre-monsoon exercises.