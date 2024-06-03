Four coaches of Taj Express catch fire in Delhi, watch video here

There have been many incidents of fire break out in the entire Delhi NCR amid the scorching temperatures.

Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in Sarita Vihar, southeast Delhi, on Monday. A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official told news agency PTI, "We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service, and efforts to douse the blaze are underway." There are no reports of casualties so far.

The train fire incident in Sarita Vihar was met with swift action, as six fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene, as reported by news agency ANI. The DCP Railway confirmed, "There is no injury or harm to any person."

There have been many incidents of fire break out in the entire Delhi NCR amid the scorching temperatures. In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, an air conditioner exploded in Louts Boulevard housing society.

A fire that started from a short circuit in a private company's air conditioning system took a dangerous turn on Monday. During firefighting operations, an LPG cylinder exploded, escalating the situation. The incident occurred at KM Leasing Limited, a garment manufacturing company located in Sector 10.