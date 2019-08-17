Four arrested, one injured as Pak protesters clash with UK police outside Indian mission in London

Thousands of protestors from Pakistani and Khalistani groups in London clashed violently with the police outside the Indian High Commission in London on India's Independence Day on Thursday.

The protestors raised anti-India slogans and were carrying anti-India placards and tried to attack members of Indian diaspora who were at the mission to celebrate the Independence Day as authorities' attempt to control the mob failed.

London's Metropolitan Police has arrested 4 people in the aftermath of the clashes in which one person was injured.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said, "The event was largely peaceful but officers did have to react and deal with a small number of incidents as they happened. In total, there were four arrests for Section 4 of the Public Order Act, affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon."

Adding, "Public order trained officers were policing today's demonstration as part of a planned operation. One person was injured during the demonstrations."

Even as the protests were taking place, Indian High commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam unfurled the Indian flag at the India House amid the slogans of 'Jai hind' and 'Vande Matram'.

Meanwhile, a British High Commission in New Delhi, speaking to WION, said, "Yesterday’s protest outside the Indian High Commission in London was overwhelmingly peaceful. We were in close contact with our colleagues at the Indian High Commission throughout the day."

Though the Indian mission was informed by authorities that a protest will take place, the scale of the demonstration and dramatic visuals that were seen left many members of Indian diaspora shocked.

Many members of Indian diaspora were trapped in the premises of the Indian high commission as Pakistani and Khalistani protesters clashed with police.