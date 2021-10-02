Fortunate to become the first non-Congress Government with full majority by the people: PM Modi

On the completion of two decades of his political career, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Open Magazine and shared his thoughts and views about the political changes India has gone through over the years and himself.

When asked about the politics in India in the last 74 years PM Modi said, "All governments formed in our country were fundamentally formed under the leadership of a person from Congress Gotra." He explained that from Nehrus to the Gandhis, there was no change in the government and therefore they did not have differences in opinion or thought process.

PM Modi also spoke about former BJP leader and political veteran, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, "Atalji was given an opportunity by people but he didn’t have a full majority, it was a coalition Government." PM Modi considers himself fortunate to become the first non-Congress Government and have the full majority of the people of the country.

He further added, "This means that the people of this country voted for complete change (Poorna Parivartan)."