In a grand celebration of innovation and leadership, the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 held on the 6th and 7th of December 2024 brought together the world’s brightest minds aboard the historic Queen Elizabeth II in Dubai. The awards gala honored 200+ distinguished leaders from 47+ countries, spotlighting their outstanding contributions to business, healthcare, and beyond.

More than just an awards ceremony, Forttuna has established itself as a global platform where pioneers converge to exchange ideas, celebrate achievements, and inspire future changemakers. From groundbreaking entrepreneurs to healthcare trailblazers, the program recognizes professionals whose work is reshaping industries and creating lasting societal impact.

Among the exemplary winners was Dr. Rajesh Kesavan, Podiatrist of the Year, whose pioneering efforts in diabetic foot care have revolutionized treatment approaches in India.

Dr. Rajesh Kesavan, a pioneer in diabetic foot care, has been honored with the Forttuna Global Excellence Award 2024 for his exceptional contributions to podiatry. As the founder of Dr. RK’s Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute, India’s first exclusive foot care hospital, he has transformed diabetic foot treatment and amputation prevention in India.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Kesavan dedicated the award to his team and praised Forttuna for raising awareness of diabetic foot care, a critical yet often overlooked field. He highlighted the growing diabetes crisis, with over 530 million people worldwide at risk of complications like foot ulcers, infections, and neuropathy, leading causes of amputation occurring every seven seconds globally.

Founded in 2022, Dr. RK’s Institute is India’s only hospital exclusively focused on foot care. With state-of-the-art facilities like GAIT Analysis Lab and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), the institute is revolutionizing treatment. Guided by its motto, “Save the Limb. Walk for Life,” it prioritizes both physical healing and independent mobility.

Dr. Kesavan’s work integrates advanced technology with compassionate care, preventing unnecessary amputations and ensuring better patient outcomes. His recognition reinforces the need for early intervention, setting new standards in podiatry and limb preservation across India.

Another distinguished leader recognized at the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024 was Oommen P. Oommen, AVP of the Year, UAE celebrated for his contributions to the technology sector.

With over 20 years of experience, Oommen has been a driving force in digital transformation. His journey began at Sharjah Indian School, where he excelled as Head Boy, followed by a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from VIT and an MBA in Systems & Finance from PSG College of Technology, earning accolades as the “Best Outgoing Student.”

Starting his career at TCS, Oommen specialized in Oracle E-Business Suite before transitioning into Microsoft Dynamics solutions. Since 2011, he has been with Intwo, a leading Microsoft technology company, where he spearheads digital transformation initiatives using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Copilot, and Power Platform.

A thought leader in his field, he has shared insights at Microsoft Middle East Partner Conference and DIRECTIONS ASIA, inspiring professionals across the industry. His commitment to mentoring, innovation, and continuous learning sets him apart as a technology visionary.

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking out and do not settle till you do” – This is what Oommen follows in his life!

Forttuna Expands Its Global Footprint: The India Edition Arrives in 2025!

Following the resounding success of the 2024 Global Edition, Forttuna is set to make a remarkable entry into India with the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards – 2025 India Edition, scheduled to take place in Mumbai in May 2025.

This highly anticipated program will shine a spotlight on India’s most dynamic leaders across business, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, recognizing their unparalleled impact in driving economic growth, innovation, and industry transformation. By honoring these visionaries, Forttuna continues its mission to create a community where excellence meets global recognition, fostering collaboration and inspiring the next generation of changemakers.

As India positions itself as a global powerhouse, the India Edition aims to celebrate those who are redefining success while shaping a progressive, sustainable, and inclusive future. The stage is set, and the world is watching, will you be a part of this legacy?

