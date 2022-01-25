Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya refuses to accept Padma Bhushan

Hours after the Union Government announced that the former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya will be conferred with Padma Bhushan award, he refused to accept it.

A statement issued by Bhattacharya said, “I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it.”

The union government announced the list of Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day. The list mentioned Bhattacharya as a Padhma Bhushan awardee in the field of politics.

Echoing the words of the former Communist Chief Minister of West Bengal, the CPI(M) said in a statement, “Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya who was nominated for the Padma Bhushan award has declined to accept it. The CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining such awards from the State. Our work is for the people not for awards. Comrade EMS who was earlier offered an award had declined it.”

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring Padma Bhushan awards to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

“Conferring Padma Bhushan to Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and CPM leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Ji is a recognition of their contributions in public life. This also shows generosity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his commitment in democratic values,” tweeted Prasad.