Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passes away at 80

Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee passed away on Thursday at 80 years of age. He was suffering from chronic COPD and age-related issues. He served as the chief minister for two complete terms from 2002 to 2011. He was the successor of Jyoti Basu in the Left Front government. Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee succeeded him.