INDIA

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering bouts of unconsciousness

Dhankhar, aged 74, will undergo an MRI scan after he fell unconscious twice in the last week, reports said. On Saturday (January 10), Dhankhar had "two bouts of unconsciousness" when he went to use the washroom, reports said.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering bouts of unconsciousness
Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as VP in July last year.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, former vice president of India, was on Monday (January 12) admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in national capital Delhi. Dhankhar, aged 74, will undergo an MRI scan after he fell unconscious twice in the last week, reports said. On Saturday (January 10), Dhankhar suffered "two bouts of unconsciousness" when he went to use the washroom. "Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests," an official said, according to news agency PTI.

There has been no official confirmation from Dhankhar or his family about his hospitalisation. As per reports, Dhankhar had blacked out on a number of occasions in the past when he was serving as vice president. This reportedly occurred while he was attending public events in the Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Uttarakhand, Kerala, and in the national capital. Dhankhar had resigned as VP on July 21 last year citing health as the reason.

Dhankhar, a lawyer-turned-politician born in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, had resigned on the first day of last year's Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health as the reason for the decision. In his resignation letter shared on social media, the ex-vice president said he wanted "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." But opposition leaders raised questions about the timing and the actual intent of the exit, slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its silence.

