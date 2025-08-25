Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive look

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'

'MS Dhoni didn't practice wicketkeeping after...': Ex-India coach makes shocking revelations

From Mani Ratnam to Priyadarshan, S Shankar: 5 South Indian directors who found success in Bollywood with their films

6-year-old boy eve teases woman in her society, calls her..., her remarks, ‘If not corrected...’ go viral, netizens express outrage

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in custom linen lehenga during Param Sundari promotions in Delhi

Bigg Boss 19: FIRST eviction in BB house, Basheer Ali, Amaal Malik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna backstab this contestant | Watch

Meet Anish Dayal Singh, ex-IPS officer, who headed ITBP, CRPF, now appointed deputy NSA, he is from...

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar under house arrest? HM Amit Shah says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive look

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfit ideas to elevate your festive l

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal Malik doing Salman Khan show: 'Bhai ko kaun samjhaye'

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan gives SHOCKING reaction to Amaal doing Salman's show

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar under house arrest? HM Amit Shah says...

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as Vice President last month citing health reasons, but there has been widespread speculation that the exit was the result of a rift between him and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 08:04 PM IST

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar under house arrest? HM Amit Shah says...
Former Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

There has been much speculation over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's whereabouts since his resignation last month, with some Opposition leaders claiming that he has been put under "house arrest." Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken on the issue, saying Dhankhar resigned on health grounds, and rejected the house arrest accusations. Dhankhar had resigned as Vice President last month citing health reasons but there has been widespread speculation that the exit was the result of a rift between him and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass.

What did Amit Shah say on ex-Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar?

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Home Minister said, "Dhankhar sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure." When asked about Dhankhar being under "house arrest," as claimed by Opposition leaders, Shah said the interpretation of truth and lies should not rely solely on Opposition statements and warned against making a fuss over the former Vice President's resignation. "One should not deliberate much on the issue," Shah said.

When and why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign?

Dhankhar, aged 74, resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health as the reason for the decision. In his resignation letter shared on social media, the ex-Vice President said he wanted "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Since then, several leaders from the Opposition have slammed the BJP over Dhankhar's sudden exit and raised questions over his whereabouts. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre saying: "We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach of....
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly embarks on new chapter, becomes head coach
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals in India you must visit
'Close to a real disaster...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH
'Close to a real disaster...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes
Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'
Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket
Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT to become fifth highest-grossing Tamil film after...
Coolie box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE