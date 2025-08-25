Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar under house arrest? HM Amit Shah says...

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as Vice President last month citing health reasons, but there has been widespread speculation that the exit was the result of a rift between him and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass. Read on to know more on this.

There has been much speculation over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's whereabouts since his resignation last month, with some Opposition leaders claiming that he has been put under "house arrest." Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken on the issue, saying Dhankhar resigned on health grounds, and rejected the house arrest accusations. Dhankhar had resigned as Vice President last month citing health reasons but there has been widespread speculation that the exit was the result of a rift between him and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) top brass.

What did Amit Shah say on ex-Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar?

In an interview with news agency ANI, the Home Minister said, "Dhankhar sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure." When asked about Dhankhar being under "house arrest," as claimed by Opposition leaders, Shah said the interpretation of truth and lies should not rely solely on Opposition statements and warned against making a fuss over the former Vice President's resignation. "One should not deliberate much on the issue," Shah said.

When and why did Jagdeep Dhankhar resign?

Dhankhar, aged 74, resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health as the reason for the decision. In his resignation letter shared on social media, the ex-Vice President said he wanted "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." Since then, several leaders from the Opposition have slammed the BJP over Dhankhar's sudden exit and raised questions over his whereabouts. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre saying: "We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will."