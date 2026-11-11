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Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalised after losing consciousness during morning walk

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after a sudden health episode.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hospitalised after losing consciousness during morning walk
Jagdeep Dhankhar was hospitalised after a sudden health scare in Delhi. (Pic Credits: Instagram/jdhankhar1)
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Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday. As per a report by ANI, the 75-year-old was admitted under the care of Dr Sandeep Seth. The former Rajya Sabha chairman was admitted to AIIMS' Cardio-Neuro Centre.

What happened to Dhankhar?

Reportedly, Dhankhar fell unconscious while he was out for his morning walk, and he remained unconscious for a few minutes. His security personnel brought him home in a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle. After getting medical assistance from the Indian Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) medical team and an AIIMS doctor, Dhankhar was later shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance for further medical attention.

More details about his present health condition have not been immediately released.

Dhankhar's previous health episodes

This is not the first time that Dhankhar has faced a medical emergency like this. Last year in March, he was admitted to the critical care unit at AIIMS after complaining of chest pain, and the former Governor of West Bengal subsequently underwent angioplasty.

Later in the same year in June, he also fainted during the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Nainital. Earlier this year in January, Dhankhar reportedly lost consciousness twice at his residence while heading to the washroom.

(With inputs from ANI)

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