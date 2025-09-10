Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gets NEW residence after 51 days of resignation, he will now live in...

The allocation comes over a month after Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President's post on July 21, coinciding with the commencement of the Parliament Monsoon Session, where he cited health concerns. Read here to know where the former Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President of India will live now.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gets NEW residence after 51 days of resignation, he will now live in...
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been alloted a Type VIII bungalow at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi's Lutyens' Zone, according to an official who spoke to the Hindustan Times on Monday.

This allocation comes shortly after he vacated his official residence in Delhi following his resignation, and subsequently moved into the farmhouse of INLD leader Abhay Chautala, deviating from the established custom of providing government accommodation to former constitutional heads.

Whose bungalow has been assigned to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar?

The bungalow assigned to Dhankhar was previously occupied by VK Singh, who currently serves as the Governor of Mizoram and formerly held the position of Minister of State (MoS). The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allocation.

Why Type VIII bungalow has been assigned to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar?

According to the Vice-President’s Pension, Housing, and Other Facilities Rules, all former Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Prime Ministers are eligible for Type VIII bungalows.

Earlier to the allotment, shortly after Dhankhar's move to Chautala’s farmhouse, government sources informed News18 that the former VP was required to submit a formal request, specifying his preferred location and choice of either a bungalow or a plot. However, in Dhankhar’s situation, neither had any formal allotment been officially communicated to his office, nor had his office submitted a formal request to the government.

The allocation comes over a month after Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President's post on July 21, coinciding with the commencement of the Parliament Monsoon Session, where he cited health concerns. Following his resignation, Dhankhar has maintained a low public profile.

How much pension Jagdeep Dhankhar is getting after retiring as VP?

Officials have confirmed that Dhankhar, now 74 years old, is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 42,000, along with additional benefits such as medical care and travel allowance. Furthermore, the pension from the State Assembly payable to him will be supplementary to the pension he will receive as a former Vice-President and ex-MP.

Why Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as Vice President of India?

The former VP stepped down, citing the need to "prioritize health care and follow medical advice." He is the third vice-president in the nation's history to have resigned before their term concluded.

His unexpected departure caused a significant reaction within political circles. Various Opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the former VP may have been compelled to resign due to disagreements among the leadership.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
