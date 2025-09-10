Israeli strikes Qatar's Doha, targets Hamas leaders as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal
Prithvi Shaw fined Rs 100 by Mumbai Court for not responding to influencer Sapna Gill's molestation plea
US President Trump’s BIG strategy to pressure Russia revealed, asks EU to hit India, China with…; check details
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Check pitch report, weather conditions, squads and more; all you need to know
Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua on her first birthday: 'My love language…'
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gets NEW residence after 51 days of resignation, he will now live in...
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist
'Give me poison, can't live...': Murder-accused Darshan says jail life is 'unbearable' after developing fungus in hands
Did US warn Qatar before Israeli strike? White House issues BIG statement; Doha claims....
Bigg Boss 19 producer opens up on Salman Khan’s death threats and security, says ‘we have beefed...’
INDIA
The allocation comes over a month after Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President's post on July 21, coinciding with the commencement of the Parliament Monsoon Session, where he cited health concerns. Read here to know where the former Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice President of India will live now.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been alloted a Type VIII bungalow at 34 APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi's Lutyens' Zone, according to an official who spoke to the Hindustan Times on Monday.
This allocation comes shortly after he vacated his official residence in Delhi following his resignation, and subsequently moved into the farmhouse of INLD leader Abhay Chautala, deviating from the established custom of providing government accommodation to former constitutional heads.
The bungalow assigned to Dhankhar was previously occupied by VK Singh, who currently serves as the Governor of Mizoram and formerly held the position of Minister of State (MoS). The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allocation.
According to the Vice-President’s Pension, Housing, and Other Facilities Rules, all former Presidents, Vice Presidents, and Prime Ministers are eligible for Type VIII bungalows.
Earlier to the allotment, shortly after Dhankhar's move to Chautala’s farmhouse, government sources informed News18 that the former VP was required to submit a formal request, specifying his preferred location and choice of either a bungalow or a plot. However, in Dhankhar’s situation, neither had any formal allotment been officially communicated to his office, nor had his office submitted a formal request to the government.
The allocation comes over a month after Dhankhar's resignation from the Vice President's post on July 21, coinciding with the commencement of the Parliament Monsoon Session, where he cited health concerns. Following his resignation, Dhankhar has maintained a low public profile.
Officials have confirmed that Dhankhar, now 74 years old, is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 42,000, along with additional benefits such as medical care and travel allowance. Furthermore, the pension from the State Assembly payable to him will be supplementary to the pension he will receive as a former Vice-President and ex-MP.
The former VP stepped down, citing the need to "prioritize health care and follow medical advice." He is the third vice-president in the nation's history to have resigned before their term concluded.
His unexpected departure caused a significant reaction within political circles. Various Opposition leaders have repeatedly questioned Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the former VP may have been compelled to resign due to disagreements among the leadership.