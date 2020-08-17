Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat, 150 others booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Police, on Monday, registered a case against former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, three Congress legislators and 150 others for allegedly flouting coronavirus guidelines and holding a protest in Haridwar district.

Rawat, on August 15, led a bullock cart rally from Dhandera to Landhaura, to raise the issue of the crumbling condition of roads, especially NH-58 that links Uttarakhand with Delhi.

He was accompanied by Bhagwanpur MLA Mamta Rakesh, Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, and Kaliyar MLA Furkan Ahmad.

Meanwhile, a large number of people also gathered for the rally, flouting social distancing norms and violating COVID-19 guidelines.

They have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) and 150 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, and also the Disaster Management Act, Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said.

In Dehradun, BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat criticised the former chief minister for "risking the lives of people just to grab the attention of the media".