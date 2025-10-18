Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's car meets with accident, escapes unhurt

The incident occurred near Kankerkheda in Meerut while Rawat was traveling from Delhi to Dehradun, reports said. In a post on the social media platform X, 77-year-old Rawat gave an update about his health after the accident. Read on for more details.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress party leader Harish Rawat had a narrow escape on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The incident occurred near Kankerkheda in Meerut while Rawat was traveling from Delhi to Dehradun, reports said. In a post on the social media platform X, 77-year-old Rawat gave an update about his health after the accident.

In his X post, originally in Hindi, Rawat wrote: "I am okay. There is nothing to worry about. The car has definitely suffered damages." He also attached a picture of himself in the post. Rawat was reportedly in Delhi to pay last respects to Uday Soni, husband of senior Congress leader and former member of Rajya Sabha Ambika Soni. Rawat had posted about the same from his official account on Facebook.

Harish Rawat, a five-time Member of Parliament (MP), was the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. He also served as the Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh between 2012 and 2014. Rawat has also served as junior minister in the union ministries of parliamentary affairs, agriculture, and labour and employment.