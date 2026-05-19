Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister BC Khanduri passes away at 91

Confirming the development, his son Manish Khanduri told ANI over the phone that the former Chief Minister passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri died on Monday following a long illness. He passed away in Dehradun, prompting widespread mourning among the state’s political and administrative circles.

Confirming the development, his son Manish Khanduri told ANI over the phone that the former Chief Minister passed away this morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Who was Former CM Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri?

Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (Retd) served as the Uttarakhand CM between 2007 and 2009 and from 2011 to 2012. Khanduri was a senior member of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represented the Garhwal constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Khanduri was known for his disciplined leadership and clean public image, making him one of Uttarakhand’s most respected political leaders. Politicians across party lines paid tribute, recalling his contributions to governance and public service.

Condoling the demise, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the passing of Khanduri was an "irreparable loss" not only for Uttarakhand but also for national politics.

(This is a developing story)