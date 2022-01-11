Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati will not contest upcoming assembly elections

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly Elections, regional behemoth Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has said that its party chief and former state Chief Minister Mayawati won’t be contesting.

“Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the Assembly elections,” BSP leader and MP Satish Chandra Misra told news agency ANI.

It is to be noted that Mayawati, a towering figure in the politics of UP, has never contested an Assembly election in the state in the past.

In Uttar Pradesh, 403 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in 7 phases from February 10, as per the schedule released by the EC.

BSP leader SC Misra also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party, headed by another former CM Akhilesh Yadav. “If Samajwadi Party does not have 400 candidates, how will they win 400 seats,” he said.

The BSP MP said that neither SP nor BJP will come to power and stated that BSP is going to form the Government in Uttar Pradesh.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats.

The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.

