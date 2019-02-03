Former UPA minister V Kishore Chandra Deo resigns from Congress

Former Union Minister V Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from Congress today. He tendered his resignation to Rahul Gandhi in a letter.

Deo was Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs and Panchayat Raj from 2011 to 2014. He was also Minister of State for Steel in 1979-80. He was re-elected four times to Lok Sabha and was also a member of Rajya Sabha.

He was viewed as Congress’ tribal face from Andhra Pradesh.

His decision to quit came a day after a Gujarat MLA quit accusing Congress of politics.

In a major setback to Congress in Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Dr Asha Patel, a woman MLA from Mehsana district's Unjha constituency, resigned from the party and state Assembly on Saturday.

Patel is a first time MLA and had turned out to be a giant killer after she defeated seven-time legislator and former minister Narayan Patel in assembly elections held in December 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar also falls under the Unjha constituency and BJP's loss on the seat was a huge embarrassment for the party.

In her resignation letter addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patel said that his leadership has failed and claimed that the party is only doing vote bank politics and dividing people on the caste lines.

She also hailed Modi government's initiative to provide 10% quota for poor from the general category.