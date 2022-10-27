Former UP's Thakurdwara MLA thrashed by cab driver at Delhi's Dhaula Kuan

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:37 AM IST

Delhi Police (File)

A cab driver and his associate thrashed former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Singh last week. The injured politician met with the police on Wednesday and registered a complaint.

The incident took place on October 16 when Singh -- ex-MLA of Moradabad's Thakurdwara -- reached Delhi airport's Terminal 2 from Varanasi. He came out of the VIP parking and hailed a cab for Noida.

The leader said the man asked him to disembark and hail another cab. When he declined, he took an unfamiliar road around Dhaula Kuan, leading to an argument.

He said near Dhaula Kuan, the driver's two associates were waiting for him. They dragged him out of the cab and thrashed him.

They also tore his clothes.

The police are checking the CCTV footage from the metro station.

The attackers haven't been identified yet.