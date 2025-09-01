Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Sullivan, who served during Joe Biden's presidency, made the comment while appearing on a show for the MeidasTouch YouTube channel. He also called Trump's sabotaging of the US-India relations "one of the most underreported aspects" of the president's foreign policy. Read on to know more on this.

Former United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan has said President Donald Trump jeopardised ties with India to boost his family's business deals with archrival Pakistan. Sullivan, who served during Joe Biden's presidency, made the comment while appearing on a show for the MeidasTouch YouTube channel. He also called Trump's sabotaging of the US-India relations "one of the most underreported aspects" of the president's foreign policy. The ex-NSA's comments come as Trump has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India and repeatedly berated New Delhi for trading with Russia.

What did Jake Sullivan say on India-US ties?

Sullivan said on the YouTube programme: "For decades, on a bipartisan basis, the US has worked to strengthen its relationship with India, the world's largest democracy—a country with which we should be aligned on technology, talent, economics, and in countering China's strategic drift." He added: "Now, largely due to Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with the Trump family, Trump has sidelined the India relationship. This is a major strategic setback because a strong India-US partnership serves our core interests."

'US brand in the toilet'

Just a few days ago, Sullivan had launched a scathing attack on the Trump administration, saying the world now sees the US as the "big disruptor" which cannot be trusted. "China has moved ahead of the United States in popularity in a whole lot of countries. And that was not the case one year ago, where countries now are basically saying the US brand is in the toilet and China is looking like a responsible player," he said on The Bulwark Podcast with host Tim Miller.

How are US' current relations with India and Pak?

Sullivan's comments come at a time the Trump administration has launched a trade war on India, levying a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi. Meanwhile, India has been making significant improvements in ties with China following several years of tensions. Prime Minster Narendra Modi recently met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin city. Besides, Trump has been favouring Pakistan over India on a range of issues: For instance, he has imposed a much lower tariff of 19 percent on Islamabad.