Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

Gurugram Rains: WFH for offices, online classes for schools as IMD issues orange alert; check details here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

After parting ways with Rajasthan Royals, will Rahul Dravid join Kolkata Knight Riders as head coach ahead of IPL 2026?

Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

Good news for borrowers! These banks lower their lending rates; check new rates

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rainfall

WATCH: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Gurugram after heavy rains

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Ex-US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'

Sullivan, who served during Joe Biden's presidency, made the comment while appearing on a show for the MeidasTouch YouTube channel. He also called Trump's sabotaging of the US-India relations "one of the most underreported aspects" of the president's foreign policy. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Former US NSA's BIG statement on Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India: 'Largely due to...'
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former United States National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan has said President Donald Trump jeopardised ties with India to boost his family's business deals with archrival Pakistan. Sullivan, who served during Joe Biden's presidency, made the comment while appearing on a show for the MeidasTouch YouTube channel. He also called Trump's sabotaging of the US-India relations "one of the most underreported aspects" of the president's foreign policy. The ex-NSA's comments come as Trump has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India and repeatedly berated New Delhi for trading with Russia.

What did Jake Sullivan say on India-US ties?

Sullivan said on the YouTube programme: "For decades, on a bipartisan basis, the US has worked to strengthen its relationship with India, the world's largest democracy—a country with which we should be aligned on technology, talent, economics, and in countering China's strategic drift." He added: "Now, largely due to Pakistan's willingness to engage in business deals with the Trump family, Trump has sidelined the India relationship. This is a major strategic setback because a strong India-US partnership serves our core interests."

'US brand in the toilet'

Just a few days ago, Sullivan had launched a scathing attack on the Trump administration, saying the world now sees the US as the "big disruptor" which cannot be trusted. "China has moved ahead of the United States in popularity in a whole lot of countries. And that was not the case one year ago, where countries now are basically saying the US brand is in the toilet and China is looking like a responsible player," he said on The Bulwark Podcast with host Tim Miller.

How are US' current relations with India and Pak?

Sullivan's comments come at a time the Trump administration has launched a trade war on India, levying a sweeping 50 percent tariff on New Delhi. Meanwhile, India has been making significant improvements in ties with China following several years of tensions. Prime Minster Narendra Modi recently met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin city. Besides, Trump has been favouring Pakistan over India on a range of issues: For instance, he has imposed a much lower tariff of 19 percent on Islamabad.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump responds after US court rules tariffs as illegal: ‘In many ways, US would become...’
After US court rules tariffs as ‘illegal’, gives Donald Trump deadline, he says,
Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, cushion hit on exporters
Trump tariff blow: How India plans to tackle liquidity crisis, hit on exporters
'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within 20 days, shocking reason goes viral
'If I stay here, I will stop...': Ex-Microsoft employee quits his new job within
PM Modi hopes to deepen friendship between India and Japan: A look at key reasons behind his 'productive' Tokyo visit
A look at key reasons behind PM Modi's 'productive' Tokyo visit: 10 points
Why Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares rose over 16% today; know here
Why Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric shares rose over 16% today; know here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE