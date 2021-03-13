Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC, says democracy is in peril

In a surprise move, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

The veteran leader said his tipping point to join the party was when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was attacked in Nandigram earlier in the week. "The tipping point was the attack on Mamata ji in Nandigram. It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata ji," said Sinha.

On March 12, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering injuries in Nandigram, was discharged."Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has responded well to the treatment. The six-member board has re-examined her health condition. We have opened the plaster cast. Fresh plaster has been applied. She has been discharged with appropriate instructions, after her repeated requests. She has been advised to revisit after seven days," the medical board of the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata told reporters.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning. She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Sinha further lashed out at the BJP led central government and said they believe in crushing and conquering valuable ideas.

"BJP during Atal ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Today, who is standing with BJP?" asked Sinha while addressing a press conference after joining TMC.

In September 2020, Akali Dal snapped its ties with BJP as they did not support the recently enacted farm laws. The resignation of the former cabinet minister of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal created a furore among the ties. West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting will take place on May 2.