Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away, PM Modi condoles death

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Jaswant breathed his last on Sunday. He was 82.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death and said that Singh "served our nation diligently first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics."

"Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," PM Modi tweeted.

"Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the PM said in another tweet.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also mourned the loss of the veteran leader.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," he tweeted.

A veteran BJP leader, Jaswant Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.