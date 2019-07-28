Headlines

Former Union Minister and Congress veteran Jaipal Reddy passes away at 77

Reddy was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and had been admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology at Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 09:19 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday, sources close to him said. He was 77.

Reddy was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and had been admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Saturday night, where he died at 1.28 AM, a Congress leader said.

Born in 1942 at Madgul village in present-day Telangana, Reddy had started aiming for a role in politics after completing his graduation from Osmania University in Hyderabad. His time as a Congress party worker during his initial days of practicing politics was followed by a brief stint in the Janata Party after he protested against the Congress party's policies during the 1975-77 Emergency. However, he returned to Congress later and has been a parliamentarian for several decades since 1984, including holding key portfolios in various governments.

He was the Information and Broadcasting minister in IK Gujral's government. Later, during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh, he held portfolios like Petroleum and Natural Gas, Urban Development, and Culture during several different times.

He also served the Science and Technology and the Earth Sciences ministries later.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief on Sunday at the death of party veteran Jaipal Reddy.

"I’m sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends," Gandhi wrote from his personal Twitter handle.

 

 

Former Union Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram also took to Twitter on Sunday to express his condolences, commending Reddy's 'deep scholarship' and 'passion' with which he used to effortlessly combine old-world values and new world's technologies.

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, too, expressed his condolences from the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official Twitter handle, shortly before he left for his state visit to Africa.

 

 

Jaipal Reddy's funeral would take place in Hyderabad on Monday, the sources said. He is survived by his two sons and one daughter.

