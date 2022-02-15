Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress amid assembly elections 2022

In a big blow to the party in the middle of the assembly election frenzy in five states, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday, after being associated with the party for 46 long years.

Kumar addressed his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and said that he is more suitable to serve the nation “outside of the party-fold, consistent with his dignity.” The veteran politician further wished Gandhi good health in the years ahead.

In his resignation letter, Ashwani Kumar wrote, “Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold.”

The political leader further added, “I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association of 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.”

Kumar concluded the letter by saying, “While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead.” He had been a member of the Congress party for 46 years.

Ashwani Kumar, who is a 69-year-old politician, was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Punjab, and also served as one of the youngest Additional Solicitor General of India. Kumar also held several portfolios in the UPA government.

He served as the Union Minister of Law and Justice from October 2012 to May 2013, before which he was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Planning. He also served as the national spokesperson of Congress and the chairman of its Vichar Vibhag.

Some of the other major political leaders who resigned from the Congress party include Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. This comes as the assembly elections commencing in five states across the country, with the results pending on March 10.