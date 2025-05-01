On April 22, terrorists reportedly associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) unleashed horror on tourists who were merely exploring the beauty of Kashmir- once renowned as the 'heaven on the earth'. As many as 26 people including one local were killed in the deadly attack.

Mohamad Kalu, a former terrorist who renounced terrorism about two decades ago, condemned the massacre in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and urged the government to take tough, unrelenting action against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local. It was one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Mohamad Kalu said that he felt ashamed of his past and expressed his outrage over the massacre unleashed on tourists in Pahalgam. "Terrorists are slaughtering innocent civilians without any justification. These acts are brutal, inhumane, and must be stopped immediately,” Kalu said.

Kalu, once an active terrorist who had surrendered before the security forces two decades back, emphasised that if war breaks out between India and Pakistan, he'll be the "first one to fight". “The government must send a clear message to all who aid and abet terrorism, including Pakistan. Enough is enough, I'll be the first one to fight if war erupts between India and Pakistan", he said.

The Pahalgam horror

