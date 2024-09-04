Twitter
Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh moves SC, challenges CBI arrest

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh moves SC, challenges CBI arrest
Sandip Ghosh
Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at the hospital.
His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. He was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution. The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

