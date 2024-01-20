Headlines

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra praises Ram temple construction, says 'happy to be in Ayodhya after 45 years'

Dr Chandra, known for his motivational speeches inspiring millions of youth, expressed his joy about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

In a historic moment, the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Preparation for this grand event is underway, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eminent individuals from across the country have also been invited to witness this significant moment, and many have already arrived in Ayodhya, including Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP.

Dr Chandra, known for his motivational speeches inspiring millions of youth, expressed his joy about the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking exclusively to Zee News in the ‘Shri Ram Samvad,' he recounted his visit to Ayodhya 45 years ago, where he lamented the absence of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram. 

He said that the destruction of the temple and the construction of a mosque were carried out by an external foreigner, not by the Muslim community in India.

Reflecting on the pain he felt at that time, Dr Chandra emphasised the need for restoring the cultural and religious sites that were demolished during the rule of foreign invaders.

He recalled that when he sought answers as a youth, some politicians dismissed his concerns, saying he wouldn't understand due to his young age.

Fast forward to January 20, 2024, Dr Chandra, back in Ayodhya, expressed joy, asserting his freedom and the sovereignty of the nation. He drew parallels between Lord Ram's rule and the principles of freedom and harmony, contrasting it with the divisive atmosphere he witnessed in the past few decades.

Addressing the potential inclusion of Lord Ram's image on currency notes, Dr Chandra commented on social media discussions, pointing out the historical inclusion of deities on currency notes during British rule. He questioned the lack of clarity and explanation regarding such decisions post-independence.

Dr Chandra's visit to Ayodhya symbolises a personal journey from pain and frustration to joy and pride in witnessing the culmination of the dream of building the Ram Temple—a momentous occasion shaping the cultural and religious landscape of Ayodhya.

