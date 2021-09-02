Former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist Chandan Mitra dies at 65

Chandan Mitra, former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist, died last night in Delhi. He was 65

"Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while," tweeted his son Kushan Mitra.

“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He was a former Bharatiya Janata Party MP who switched to the Trinamool Congress in 2018. He was also the editor of The Pioneer. However, recent reports stated that he resigned as printer and publisher of the newspaper in June this year.