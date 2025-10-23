FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Former Rajasthan minister's teenage son rams speeding Audi into two cars in Jaipur; 2 injured

The underage driver later told cops he was the son of Congress member of legislative assembly (MLA) and former state minister Rajkumar Sharma. He also allegedly grew aggressive towards the driver of one of the cars that he hit, according to the police complaint. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 12:31 AM IST

Former Rajasthan minister's teenage son rams speeding Audi into two cars in Jaipur; 2 injured
The teen also tried to assault the driver of one of the cars he hit.
A school student driving an Audi car rammed two vehicles in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday (October 21), city police said. The underage driver later told cops he was the son of Congress member of legislative assembly (MLA) and former state minister Rajkumar Sharma. He also allegedly grew aggressive towards the driver of one of the cars that he hit, according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police.

The Audi car hit a Maruti Swift and pushed it onto a divider. Both the occupants of the Swift car suffered injuries and filed a complaint with the police. Pulkit Pareek, one of the occupants, told NDTV that he was carrying blood from a blood bank for his brother-in-law when the speeding Audi hit his car from behind. After the collision, his car crashed into a platform built atop a divider. Pareek told the publication he received stitches seven to his head. Both he and his friend were discharged from a hospital after receiving initial treatment.

Pareek alleged the Audi driver threatened him, saying he was an MLA's son and told him to "take some money" and "get your car repaired." In the FIR, Pareek said the Audi driver appeared very young and estimated his age to be around 16 years. He further alleged that the teen also tried to assault him. The second car rammed by the Audi left the scene and its driver did not file a complaint, police said. The Audi's airbags had deployed upon the collision with the other cars. Meanwhile, Pareek has demanded strict action against the minor driver.

